Cornichon Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $5,313.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cornichon has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.49 or 0.07192844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.73 or 0.99780246 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00055050 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,648,915 coins and its circulating supply is 15,407,067 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

