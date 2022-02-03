Cosmos 1-Day Volume Tops $693.97 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $7.64 billion and $693.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.68 or 0.00072829 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,596.72 or 0.99909465 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025763 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00455806 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

