CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
