Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 148,787 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $522.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $231.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

