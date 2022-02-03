Coursera (COUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. On average, analysts expect Coursera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.06. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $1,722,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,270 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 478.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 240,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 470.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 196,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 247.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 478.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.