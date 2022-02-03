Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. 40,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,953. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.06. Coursera has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $608,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,486 shares of company stock worth $5,453,270.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

