Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) PT Lowered to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

NASDAQ COUR traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,953. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 9,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $301,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,270.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

