Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $38.44. 1,342,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,100. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $32.34 and a one year high of $42.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

