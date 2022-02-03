Covalent (CQT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Covalent has a market cap of $95.27 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.25 or 0.07115784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,753.72 or 0.99773608 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00055123 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

