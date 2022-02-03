Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Trading Down 5.2%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.78. 7,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 2,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.61.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a net margin of 83.57% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.

