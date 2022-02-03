Cowen Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $90.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPC. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

