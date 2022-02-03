CPChain Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $771,030.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CPChain has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00254291 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008632 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002274 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014273 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

