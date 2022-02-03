Cream Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,359.18 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Cream has a total market cap of $18,359.18 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,603.91 or 1.00032535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00078278 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00253567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00167924 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00329272 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001548 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001523 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars.

