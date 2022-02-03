Cream (CRM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $18,359.18 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,603.91 or 1.00032535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00078278 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00253567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00167924 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00329272 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001548 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

