CREDIT Price Hits $0.0001 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. CREDIT has a market cap of $220,256.34 and approximately $55,188.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

