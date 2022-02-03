Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €58.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €58.00 ($65.17) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on Danone in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($57.87) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.02 ($67.44).

EPA BN opened at €55.85 ($62.75) on Thursday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($81.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €55.26 and a 200-day moving average of €57.97.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

