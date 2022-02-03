Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,700 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 7,700 ($103.52) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.60) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.17) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($82.68) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($80.67) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,261.36 ($97.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

