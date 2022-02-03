Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,700 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 7,700 ($103.52) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.60) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.17) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($82.68) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($80.67) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,261.36 ($97.63).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.