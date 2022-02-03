Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 150 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 132.72 ($1.78) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.19. The company has a market cap of £36.06 billion and a PE ratio of -265.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

