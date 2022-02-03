Credit Suisse Group Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $90.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $76.97. 357,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.