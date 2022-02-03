Credit Suisse Group Cuts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $77.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EHC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 66,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.