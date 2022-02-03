Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €85.69 ($96.28).

HEN3 stock opened at €71.40 ($80.22) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($145.67). The business has a 50 day moving average of €73.65 and a 200 day moving average of €78.55.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

