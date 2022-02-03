CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) were up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 3,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Get CreditRiskMonitor.com alerts:

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 5.03%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.