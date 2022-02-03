Credits Trading 157.6% Higher Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Credits has a market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $571,407.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded up 157.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.