Critical Comparison: HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 11.43 $42.54 million $0.29 6.41 RESAAS Services $490,000.00 91.77 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -12.31

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services. RESAAS Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 79.88% 63.04% 50.49% RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45%

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

