Critical Comparison: Hut 8 Mining (HUT) & The Competition

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) is one of 137 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hut 8 Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hut 8 Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining Competitors 695 3245 5004 93 2.50

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.72%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 56.72%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $32.15 million $14.21 million 13.76 Hut 8 Mining Competitors $956.73 million -$1.78 million 15.52

Hut 8 Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining 50.27% 10.22% 9.62% Hut 8 Mining Competitors -37.69% -1,517.23% -9.24%

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

