Critical Comparison: Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) versus CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kaixin Auto and CarLotz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A CarLotz 0 3 0 0 2.00

CarLotz has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 236.79%. Given CarLotz’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Kaixin Auto and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto N/A N/A N/A CarLotz -14.14% -31.92% -16.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kaixin Auto has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaixin Auto and CarLotz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto $33.16 million 4.20 -$5.30 million N/A N/A CarLotz $118.63 million 1.85 -$3.54 million ($1.54) -1.25

CarLotz has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin Auto.

Summary

CarLotz beats Kaixin Auto on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

