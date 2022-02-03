Critical Contrast: Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) 40.63% 13.18% 0.73% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

5.0% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Swedbank AB (publ) and Oxford Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 1 6 5 0 2.33 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $185.67, indicating a potential upside of 898.21%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Oxford Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) $5.81 billion 3.63 $1.41 billion $2.16 8.61 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment develops corporate and capital market products for the rest of the bank and the savings banks. The Baltic Banking segment handles customers located in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The Group Functions and Others segment consists of centralized business support units and the product areas group lending and payments, and group savings. The company was founded by Eduard Ludendorff on October 28, 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

