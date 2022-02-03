Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,700

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 8,500 ($114.28) to GBX 8,700 ($116.97) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($125.03) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,575 ($115.29).

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,950 ($106.88) on Thursday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,032 ($81.10) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($141.23). The stock has a market cap of £11.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,378.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,046.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($135.78), for a total value of £201,980 ($271,551.49).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

