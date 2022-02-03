Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $204.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

NYSE:CCI opened at $184.00 on Thursday. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

