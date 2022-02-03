Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $204.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.
CCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.
NYSE:CCI opened at $184.00 on Thursday. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Crown Castle International
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.