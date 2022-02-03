Crown Hits Market Cap of $880,354.76 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $880,354.76 and $1,412.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,369.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.05 or 0.00744053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00240164 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025413 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,984,429 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

