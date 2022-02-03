CryptoBonusMiles One Day Volume Tops $285.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $306,692.50 and $285.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

