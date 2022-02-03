CryptoTycoon Price Hits $12.23 on Major Exchanges (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for $12.23 or 0.00032766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $523,483.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded up 278.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00114550 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 903,888 coins and its circulating supply is 115,757 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

