CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get CSL alerts:

Shares of CSLLY traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,579. CSL has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.