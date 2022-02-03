CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.51. CSP shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 2,376 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $36.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.66.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.24%.

In other CSP news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 6,245 shares of company stock worth $53,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

