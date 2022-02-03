CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.26

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.26 and traded as low as C$16.95. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.07, with a volume of 151,382 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 119.71%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

