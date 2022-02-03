CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,161. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $199.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 970,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 620,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 106,502 shares during the period. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 3,089,685 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

