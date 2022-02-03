Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Shares Down 0.2%

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 254 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.58). Approximately 27,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 41,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.64 ($3.58).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £177.90 million and a PE ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.92.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.