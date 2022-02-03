CyberArk Software (CYBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $135.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.