CyberMiles Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $164,578.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.48 or 0.99652577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00079498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00297168 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00027882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001191 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

