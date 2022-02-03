Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.75

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 45783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

