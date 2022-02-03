Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.83. 399,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 404,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a market cap of C$240.88 million and a PE ratio of -152.50.

In related news, Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$79,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,402.90. Also, Director Donald George Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$359,100.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

