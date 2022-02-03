D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the construction company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,222. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

