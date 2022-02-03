D.R. Horton’s (DHI) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $126.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.71. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $3,668,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 31,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 91,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

