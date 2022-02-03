D.R. Horton’s (DHI) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $126.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.
Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.71. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.
In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $3,668,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 31,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 91,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
