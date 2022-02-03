DA Davidson Comments on BayCom Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BayCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 22.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BayCom has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BayCom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BayCom in the third quarter valued at $452,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in BayCom by 13.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in BayCom by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

