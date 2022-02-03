DA Davidson Comments on First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

