DA Davidson Comments on First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FMBH stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $726.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 108,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

