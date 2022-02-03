DA Davidson Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

IEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.73.

NYSE IEX opened at $206.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a one year low of $188.04 and a one year high of $240.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

