Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

DADA traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 567,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,294. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.33. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $50.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

