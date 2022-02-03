Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDAIF shares. HSBC lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Daimler stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.74. 7,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,605. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Daimler has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $103.78.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

