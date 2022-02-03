Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 661,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE DAC traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.32. 8,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,463. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.43%.

DAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

